ATP roundup: de Minaur reaches final at Zhuhai

Unseeded Frenchman Adrian Mannarino outlasted No. 8 seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain 6-0, 4-6, 6-1 on Saturday to reach the final of the Zhuhai Championships in China.

Australian No. 7 seed Alex de Minaur blitzed No. 2 seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 6-2, 6-2 in the other semifinal.

De Minaur is looking for his third title in as many finals this season. He’s never faced Mannarino.

Chengdu Open

Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan beat unseeded South African Lloyd Harris 7-6 (6), 6-4 to reach his second final of the season in Chengdu, China.

Bublik, who finished runner-up at Newport, is still seeking his maiden ATP title.

He’ll meet Pablo Carreno Busta in the title match after the Spaniard knocked off No. 8 seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-3, 6-4 in the other semifinal.

Carreno Busta won the only previous matchup between the two.

