First two ATP Cup host cities announced

Sydney and Brisbane were selected Monday to host the inaugural ATP Cup men’s team event in January 2020, with one other Australian city still to be determined.

Adelaide and Perth are top candidates to become the third host city for the Jan. 3-12 tournament. More than 100 players from 24 nations will vie for $15 million in prize money and 750 ATP Ranking points.

“The ATP Cup will help us launch the global tennis season every January in Australia,” Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said Monday.

Tiley made the announcement at Sydney Harbour before an audience that included several top players, in town to compete at the Sydney International.

“The ATP Cup fits perfectly with our strategy to innovate and look toward the future,” added ATP executive chairman and president Chris Kermode. “We know from our extensive discussions with the players that the ATP Cup will provide a great way for them to open their season — bringing together the world’s best for a major team event that compliments existing scheduling, provides highly-coveted ATP Ranking points and clearly links to the Australian Open.”

Sydney will host the knockout rounds and the final at the soon-to-be refurbished Ken Rosewall Arena at the Olympic Tennis Center venue.

“I’m super excited,” said Australian pro Nick Kyrgios of the new event. “There’s nothing better than playing for your country against the other best players in the world.”

