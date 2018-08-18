Bertens stuns Kvitova to reach Western & Southern final

Kiki Bertens continued her recent success against Top 10 players by ousting Petra Kvitova on Saturday to reach the championship match of the Western & Southern Open at Mason, Ohio.

Aug 18, 2018; Mason, OH, USA; Kiki Bertens (NED) reacts to defeating Petra Kvitova (CZE) in the Western and Southern tennis open at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Bertens recorded a 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 semifinal victory over the eighth-seeded Kvitova, who badly wilted in the final set.

Aug 18, 2018; Mason, OH, USA; Kiki Bertens (NED) reacts to defeating Petra Kvitova (CZE) in the Western and Southern tennis open at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

“I’m really happy that I won this match,” Bertens said in a postmatch interview on ESPN2. “It was a really tough one.”

Bertens, of Netherlands, will face either top-seeded Romanian Simona Halep or Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in Sunday’s final.

Saturday’s victory was Bertens’ seventh straight over a Top 10 player. One of those wins came against Kvitova last week at the Rogers Cup in Montreal.

Aug 18, 2018; Mason, OH, USA; Kiki Bertens (NED) serves against Petra Kvitova (CZE) in the Western and Southern tennis open at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Bertens, 26, has won five career titles, including one this season, and nine of her 12 career Top-10 wins have occurred this year.

“We put a lot of work in to get more fit, to play more aggressive and to also play well on the hard courts,” Bertens said. “Yeah, it is working out.”

After a strong opening set, Czech star Kvitova regularly struggled in the mid-80 temperatures with humidity rising above 60 percent at the Cincinnati-area event.

—Field Level Media