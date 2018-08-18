FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Detained In Myanmar
August 18, 2018 / 7:07 PM / Updated an hour ago

Bertens stuns Kvitova to reach Western & Southern final

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Kiki Bertens continued her recent success against Top 10 players by ousting Petra Kvitova on Saturday to reach the championship match of the Western & Southern Open at Mason, Ohio.

Aug 18, 2018; Mason, OH, USA; Kiki Bertens (NED) reacts to defeating Petra Kvitova (CZE) in the Western and Southern tennis open at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Bertens recorded a 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 semifinal victory over the eighth-seeded Kvitova, who badly wilted in the final set.

“I’m really happy that I won this match,” Bertens said in a postmatch interview on ESPN2. “It was a really tough one.”

Bertens, of Netherlands, will face either top-seeded Romanian Simona Halep or Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in Sunday’s final.

Saturday’s victory was Bertens’ seventh straight over a Top 10 player. One of those wins came against Kvitova last week at the Rogers Cup in Montreal.

Bertens, 26, has won five career titles, including one this season, and nine of her 12 career Top-10 wins have occurred this year.

“We put a lot of work in to get more fit, to play more aggressive and to also play well on the hard courts,” Bertens said. “Yeah, it is working out.”

After a strong opening set, Czech star Kvitova regularly struggled in the mid-80 temperatures with humidity rising above 60 percent at the Cincinnati-area event.

—Field Level Media

