Davis Cup roundup: U.S. survives vs. Croatia, France clinches

The doubles team of Mike Bryan and Ryan Harrison kept the United States’ hopes alive with a marathon win over host Croatia in Davis Cup action on Saturday.

Tennis - Davis Cup - World Group Semi-Final - Croatia v United States - Sportski centar Visnjik, Zadar, Croatia - September 15, 2018 Mike Bryan and Ryan Harrison of the U.S. celebrate after their match against Croatia's Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Down 2-0 after singles play, Bryan, the world’s No. 1 doubles player, and Harrison outlasted Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic 7-5, 7-6 (6), 1-6, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5) in a match that lasted nearly five hours.

Dodig and Pavic are ranked fourth in the world in doubles.

Tennis - Davis Cup - World Group Semi-Final - Croatia v United States - Sportski centar Visnjik, Zadar, Croatia - September 15, 2018 Mike Bryan and Ryan Harrison of the U.S. celebrate after their match against Croatia's Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Croatia is looking to beat the U.S. for the fifth straight time and still has two chances to advance to the final in Sunday’s singles.

No. 6-ranked Marin Cilic, who beat Davis Cup newcomer Frances Tiafoe in the second match, faces American Steve Johnson in Sunday’s first match.

Borna Coric is scheduled to take on Tiafoe in the finale.

The matches are being played outdoors on clay at Kresimir Cosic Hall in Zadar, Croatia.

Tennis - Davis Cup - World Group Semi-Final - Croatia v United States - Sportski centar Visnjik, Zadar, Croatia - September 15, 2018 Mike Bryan and Ryan Harrison of the U.S. celebrate after their match against Croatia's Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

France 3, Spain 0

A pair of veterans helped host France clinch a return to the Davis Cup final for the defending champions.

Julien Benneteau and Nicolas Mahut, both 36, beat Marcel Granollers and Feliciano López, 6-0, 6-4, 7-6 (7) to assure the victory.

Benoit Paire and Lucas Pouille both won their singles matches on Friday to open the 2-0 lead on the hard indoor surface at Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille, France.

France, which was won the title 10 times, is looking to be the first repeat winner since the Czech Republic in 2012-13.

—Field Level Media