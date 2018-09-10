WTA calls for equal treatment of all players

The WTA wants equal treatment for all tennis players in light of the events at the U.S. Open women’s final Saturday involving Serena Williams.

Sept 8, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Serena Williams of the USA argues tournament official Brian Earley while playing Naomi Osaka of Japan in the women’s final on day thirteen of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

“The WTA believes that there should be no difference in the standards of tolerance provided to the emotions expressed by men vs. women and is committed to working with the sport to ensure that all players are treated the same. We do not believe that this was done last night,” WTA CEO Steve Simon said in a statement released Sunday.

Simon also addressed the need for coaching to be allowed in the sport after Williams was given three code violations by chair umpire Carlos Ramos in her 6-2, 6-4 loss to Naomi Osaka.

“The WTA supports coaching through its on-court coaching rule, but further review is needed,” Simon added in the statement. “[Saturday’s] match showcased one of tennis’ new stars as well as one of the greatest players of the game. We look forward to more thrilling matches between these great athletes and hope that what we all witnessed never happens again.”

Coaching isn’t allowed during any matches in the men’s game but the women’s tour permits it except during Grand Slam tournaments. Williams received her first violation on Saturday for receiving coaching.

Chair umpire Carlos Ramos ruled that Williams’ coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, was coaching her from the stands. Williams objected, saying she was not being coached and had not cheated.

Williams received fines totaling $17,000 for the three code violations.

The tournament referee’s office assessed her a $3,000 fine for breaking her racket, $4,000 for being warned about receiving coaching from the stands and $10,000 for what was called “verbal abuse” of Ramos.

The fine will be deducted from her $1.85 million runner-up earnings.

—Field Level Media