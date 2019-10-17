Federer commits to 2020 French Open

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Shanghai Masters - Men's Singles - Quarterfinals - Qi Zhong Tennis Center, Shanghai, China - October 11, 2019. Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Alexander Zverev of Germany. REUTERS/Aly Song

Roger Federer will return to Roland Garros in 2020.

The Swiss star committed Thursday to play in the French Open, where the 20-time Grand Slam winner returned this year after a three-year Paris absence. He lost to Rafael Nadal in the semifinals.

“I will play the French Open,” the 38-year-old told CNN. “I probably won’t play much before that because I need some time away from (tennis) and I need some time with the family.”

Federer has only won the French Open once (2009). He did not participate in any clay-court events in 2017 or 2018.

Federer also confirmed his plans to compete at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, looking to win his first men’s singles gold medal.

