Federer, Nadal elected to ATP Player Council

FILE PHOTO: Switzerland's Roger Federer reaches out his hand to Spain's Rafael Nadal during the opening ceremony of the Rafa Nadal tennis academy in Manacor, Spain, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo/File Photo

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Austrian Jurgen Melzer were elected to the ATP Player Council on Thursday.

They will join the board immediately and serve out the unexpired terms of the players they are replacing, which run through the 2020 Wimbledon competition, the ATP announced.

The new members will replace Robin Haase, Jamie Murray and Sergiy Stakhovsky, who resigned earlier this summer after a heated seven-hour meeting.

In dispute was how to fill the spot of Justin Gimelstob on the ATP Board of Directors. He stepped down from his post after pleading no contest to felony battery, a charge that was reduced to a misdemeanor by a judge in Los Angeles.

The coach representative spot on the ATP Player Council remains open. Daniel Vallverdu also resigned in the dispute.

Other players on the ATP Player Council include Novak Djokovic, the president; Kevin Anderson, the vice president; and Americans John Isner and Sam Querrey.

—Field Level Media