Murray-Williams ousted by top seeds in mixed doubles

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 10, 2019 Serena Williams of the U.S. and Britain's Andy Murray during their third round doubles match against Nicole Melichar of the U.S. and Brazil's Bruno Soares REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The mixed doubles duo of Andy Murray and Serena Williams were knocked out of Wimbledon on Wednesday, with the team of Brazilian Bruno Soares and American Nicole Melicharas beating them 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 in the third round.

Williams is due to play in the women’s singles semifinals for the 12th time on Thursday. Murray, who recently returned after recovering from surgery on his right hip, is not playing singles.

The unseeded partners saved only one break in four opportunities as they bowed out in one hour, 30 minutes.

They did rally in the second set to earn their only service break and force a third set against Soares and Melicharas.

Murray and Williams made a last-minute decision to team up in the mixed doubles competition.

“I think it’s a great thing for the fans and for sport,” Serena said of mixed doubles.

“But at the end of the day so many of us are obviously focused on doing the best that we can in singles. It just kind of worked out for me in particular because I was literally looking for some match play. So was Andy. It just kind of worked out.”

Murray, in 2013, became the first Brit to win the men’s singles title since Fred Perry in 1936. Williams is a seven-time singles champ at the All England Club.

—Field Level Media