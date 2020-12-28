Murray to return to Australian Open as wild card

Three-time Grand Slam champion and former World No. 1 Andy Murray has received a main-draw wildcard bid to the 2021 Australian Open.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - September 27, 2020. Britain's Andy Murray reacts after losing his first round match against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka REUTERS/Charles Platiau

“We welcome Andy back to Melbourne with open arms,” tournament director Craig Tiley said. “As a five-time finalist he has been an integral part of so many amazing matches and storylines in the recent history of the Australian Open.”

Murray, 33, will be competing at Melbourne Park for the 14th time. His most recent appearance there was in 2019, when he lost to Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in five sets in the first round, then underwent hip surgery following the tournament.

The tournament, delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to start Feb. 8.

Murray is tied with Andre Agassi and Ivan Lendl for fifth place on the all-time Australian Open wins list with 48. Only tennis’ big three - Roger Federer (102), Novak Djokovic (75) and Rafael Nadal (65) - and Hall of Fame member Stefan Edberg (56) have more men’s singles wins there in the Open Era.

Murray missed much of 2019 following the surgery, then had a setback that kept him out of the 2020 Australian Open.

Over the weekend, Murray confirmed he will open the season 2021 season in January at the Delray Beach Open in Florida.

Murray now is ranked No. 122. The Scot won the U.S. Open in 2012 and Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016. He also won Olympic gold medals in 2012 and 2016.

Overall, Murray has won 46 career singles titles, including nine in 2016 when he climbed to No. 1.

-Field Level Media