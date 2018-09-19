Nadal to skip Asian tournaments

Rafael Nadal announced Wednesday he will skip the Asian swing of the ATP tour because of his injured right knee.

Sep 7, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Rafael Nadal of Spain faces Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina in a men's semi-final match on day twelve of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

He said on Twitter he won’t play in upcoming tournaments in Beijing and Shanghai.

The top-ranked Nadal retired in the semi-finals of the U.S. Open earlier this month. He was down two sets to Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina when he stopped play.

Knee pain has plagued the 32-year-old Spaniard off and on since at least 2007.

Last year, he won the China Open in Beijing and lost to Roger Federer in the final of the Shanghai Masters.

Nadal has won 17 Grand Slam titles, including 11 French Opens.

—Field Level Media