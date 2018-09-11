FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2018 / 11:45 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

Controversial Ramos to officiate U.S. Davis Cup semifinal

2 Min Read

Carlos Ramos, the chair umpire who was involved in a dispute with Serena Williams during the U.S. Open women’s final, has been chosen to officiate this weekend’s Davis Cup semifinal matchup between the United States and host Croatia.

FILE PHOTO: Sept 8, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Chair umpire Carlos Ramos during the women’s final between Serena Williams of the United States and Naomi Osaka of Japan on day thirteen of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Ramos confirmed his selection to a media outlet in his native Portugal. The choice was also confirmed by the International Tennis Federation, which praised Ramos’ professionalism and integrity one day earlier.

The men’s event will be held Friday through Sunday in Zadar, Croatia.

The U.S. Open women’s final won by Naomi Osaka was overshadowed by the controversy between Williams and Ramos, who cited the former for three code violations.

Ramos cited Williams for receiving coaching signals, breaking her racket and verbal abuse during Osaka’s 6-2, 6-4 victory. Williams called Ramos “a thief” during the verbal rant, and Ramos docked her with a game penalty.

The U.S. Open fined Williams $17,000 on Sunday for the three offenses — $10,000 for verbal abuse, $4,000 for being warned about coaching and $3,000 for breaking her racket.

—Field Level Media

