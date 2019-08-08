Auger-Aliassime falls in Montreal on 19th birthday

Hometown favorite Felix Auger-Aliassime led by a set and a service break Thursday in the third round of the Rogers Cup, but he couldn’t hold on for the win on his 19th birthday in Montreal.

Aug 8, 2019; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada reacts after a point in his match against Karen Khachanov of Russia (not pictured) during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Stade IGA. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Sixth-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia rallied for a 6-7 (7), 7-5, 6-3 win in 2 hours, 52 minutes.

Khachanov advances to a quarterfinal matchup with third-seeded Alexander Zverev. The German edged fifth-seeded Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 (5).

Second-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria and eighth-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia will meet in another quarterfinal. Thiem topped 14th-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia 7-6 (7), 6-4, and Medvedev defeated Cristian Garin of Chile 6-3, 6-3.

Auger-Aliassime saved two set points in the first-set tiebreaker before converting his second set point.

The Canadian then won the first two games of the second set before dropping the next two games. Auger-Aliassime broke serve again for a 3-2 lead, but Khachanov immediately broke back, and he went on to take the set and level the match.

After the second set featured seven service breaks, the final set included just one, with Khachanov converting to take a 3-1 lead. He dropped just three points on his serve the rest of the way to finish the victory.

“Honestly, it was a roller coaster today,” said Khachanov, 23. “Not many matches have been played like that. Today was tough conditions, really windy. I think both of us were struggling to take our serves, which are pretty powerful normally. I just had to win playing a little bit ugly.”

Khachanov will look to reach a tournament’s semifinals for the first time since he captured the ATP Masters 1000 Paris last November.

“Once you’re in the quarterfinals, you just have to step up and believe more in yourself and take opportunities if you have them,” he said.

Thiem, who won the Generali Open in Kitzbuhel, Austria, last week, saved all nine break points he faced against Cilic. The match’s lone break occurred when Thiem jumped ahead 2-1 in the second set.

The last four quarterfinal places were due to be determined Thursday.

Top-seeded Rafael Nadal of Spain, the defending champion, was scheduled to face Guido Pella of Argentina. Italy’s Fabio Fognini, the seventh seed, was set to oppose France’s Adrian Mannarino. Tenth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut was ready to play France’s Richard Gasquet, and 16th-seeded Gael Monfils of France was prepared to meet Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz.

—Field Level Media