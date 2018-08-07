Canadian Raonic pulls off Rogers Cup upset in Toronto

Canadian Milos Raonic pulled off the day’s biggest upset, beating 10th-seeded Belgian David Goffin 6-3, 6-4 Monday in the first round of the Rogers Cup in Toronto.

Aug 6, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Milos Raonic of Canada plays a shot against David Goffin of Belgium in the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Aviva Centre. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The unseeded Raonic will next face the winner of American Frances Tiafoe and Italian Marco Cecchinato. Those two face off Tuesday.

With the top eight seeds receiving first-round byes at the hardcourt tournament at Aviva Centre, many of the ATP Tour’s biggest names have yet to take the court. The highest seed who will play in the first round is one of the sport’s biggest stars, ninth-seeded and reigning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia. He will face unseeded Hyeon Chung of South Korea on Tuesday.

The only other seeded player to lose Monday was American Jack Sock, the No. 13 seed who lost to Russian qualifier Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. Medvedev will play the winner of Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime and France’s Lucas Pouille in the second round.

Eleventh-seeded Diego Schwartzman of Argentina and 12th-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta were also first-round winners.

As for Raonic, he won in front of his fellow Canadians by dominating on his first serve. Completely dominating. He won all 27 of the points scored while he was on first serve.

“The way I was aggressive from the baseline, I hit my forehand well,” Raonic said. “It’s something we spent these last two weeks working on. I think I can still serve much better. I don’t think I necessarily served particularly well, so I’ll take the time to work on some things (on Tuesday).”

Raonic, 27, made his first ATP Tour Masters 1000 final at the Rogers Cup in 2013. He is now 21-8 this season. On Monday, he needed only 73 minutes to advance.

“Overall, it was a very good performance as a first performance here,” Raonic said. “Mentally, I was in the right state of mind the whole way through, and I was very disciplined with myself.”

Other Monday winners include Canada’s Peter Polansky, Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics, American qualifier Bradley Klahn, Belarus’ Ilya Ivashka, Spain’s Fernando Verdasco, Croatia’s Borna Coric and France’s Benoit Paire and Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Spain’s Rafael Nadal is the top-seeded player in the tournament, while Germany’s Alexander Zverev is the No. 2 seed. Zverev captured the Citi Open championship Sunday in Washington.

—Field Level Media