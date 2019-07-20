ATP roundup: Isner slams 24 aces to reach Hall of Fame semis

Top-seeded John Isner delivered 24 aces whole posting a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Australia’s Matthew Ebden on Friday in Newport, R.I., to reach the semifinals of the Hall of Fame Open.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP 500 - Acapulco Open, Acapulco, Mexico - March 1, 2019 John Isner of the U.S. in action during his semi final match against Australia’s Nick Kyrgios REUTERS/Henry Romero

Isner is two victories away from winning the event for the fourth time. He was victorious in 2011, 2012 and 2017.

Isner will face fourth-seeded Ugo Humbert in the semifinals. The Frenchman delivered nine aces during his 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 victory over Ilya Ivashka of Belarus.

“I’ve played almost four hours in two matches, but I need time on court. That’s why I came here,” Isner said after winning in 1 hour, 43 minutes against Ebden. “I know what I have to do tomorrow. Ugo serves very well and he’s playing with a lot of confidence, so it’s just going to come down to a few points here and there.”

Seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan and Marcel Granollers of Spain will square off in the other semifinal. Bublik recovered to beat American Tennys Sandgren 0-6, 6-3, 6-0, while Granollers played a superb second set in a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Germany’s Mischa Zverev in a match that was halted by rain after one set on Thursday.

Swedish Open

Sixth-seeded Juan Ignacio Londero outlasted fourth-seeded Frenchman Richard Gasquet 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 to reach the semifinals at Bastad, Sweden.

The Argentinian had eight aces in the match that lasted 2 hours, 51 minutes. Gasquet had 13 aces in defeat

Londero will face Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the semis after the latter defeated fellow Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena 4-6 6-1, 6-1.

Fifth-seeded Nicolas Jarry of Chile will meet Argentina’s Federico Delbonis in the semis. Jarry recorded a 6-1, 6-4 victory over France’s Jeremy Chardy while Delbonis upset eighth-seeded Joao Sousa of Portugal 6-2, 7-5.

Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

Third-seeded Serbian Laslo Djere saved all seven break points he faced en route to a 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 victory over eighth-seeded Leonardo Mayer of Argentina at Umag, Croatia, to reach the semifinals.

Djere will face qualifier Attila Balazs of Hungary in the semis. Balazs defeated Italy’s Stefano Travaglia 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Fourth-seeded Dusan Lajovic and unseeded Italian Salvatore Caruso will meet in the other semi. Lajovic battled for a 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 win over Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene, while Caruso handled Argentina’s Facundo Bagnis 6-4, 6-0.

—Field Level Media