ATP roundup: Russia claims ATP Cup after dominant week

Russians Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev capped a dominating week with straight sets victories against Italy to win the ATP Cup in Melbourne on Sunday.

Slideshow ( 3 images )

Medvedev clinched the title with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Matteo Berrettini after Rublev torched Fabio Fognini 6-1, 6-2 in the other singles match.

The Russian duo won all eight of their singles matches, dropping just two sets between them.

Medvedev, ranked No. 4, has now won 14 straight matches -- including titles at the Rolex Paris Masters and the Nitto ATP Finals.

Great Ocean Road Open

Fourth-seeded Italian teen Jannik Sinner outlasted compatriot Stefano Travaglia 7-6 (4) 6-4 to earn his second ATP title at the Great Ocean Road Open in Melbourne.

Sinner, 19, is the youngest two-time winner since Novak Djokovic picked up his second title in 2006. He is also the youngest to win consecutive events since Rafael Nadal in 2005.

Sinner, ranked 36th in the world, most recently won the Sofia Open in November and is on a 10-match winning streak.

Murray River Open

No. 8 seed Daniel Evans of Great Britain earned his maiden ATP title with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over No. 3 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in the final of the Murray River Open in Melbourne.

Evans converted five of his eight break opportunities in cruising to victory in one hour, 17 minutes.

Auger-Aliassime is now 0-for-7 in tour-level finals, without a single set to his credit.

--Field Level Media