ATP roundup: Tomic tops Tiafoe in Atlanta

Australia’s Bernard Tomic fired 20 aces Tuesday en route to a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) win over fifth-seeded American Frances Tiafoe in the first round of the BB&T Atlanta Open.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - First Round - Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2019. Australia's Bernard Tomic in action during the match against Croatia's Marin Cilic./File Photo

It was the first ATP Tour match victory for Tomic since he was fined all of Wimbledon prize money for a perceived lack of effort in a 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 loss to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the first round.

On appeal, Tomic was told he would get back a quarter of his $56,000 fine if he doesn’t get another code violation in the next eight Grand Slam events.

The loss by Tiafoe was part of an overall rough day for United States players. Jack Sock, Tennys Sandgren, Cole Gromley and Jason Jung all lost while Reilly Opelka won. In the last match of the night, Atlanta-area native Kevin King defeated Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov 7-5, 6-4.

Hamburg Open

The top four seeds all won first-round matches in straight sets at Hamburg, Germany.

Top-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria got past Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 7-6 (3). Second-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany beat Chile’s Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 6-2. Third-seeded Fabio Fognini of Italy topped German qualifier Julian Lenz 6-4, 6-4, and fourth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia defeated Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien 6-4, 6-3.

Seventh-seeded German Jan-Lennard Struff routed Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro 6-1, 6-3, but sixth-seeded Laslo Djere fell to Serbian countryman Filip Krajinovic 6-3, 6-3.

J. Safra Sarasin Swiss Open Gstaad

The only seeded player in action, No. 5 Joao Sousa of Portugal, topped Belgium’s Steve Darcis 6-4, 6-4 in 62 minutes in the first round at Gstaad, Switzerland.

Sousa saved both of the break points he faced while converting half of his break opportunities.

Uzbekistan’s Denis Istomin rode a perfect tiebreaker to a 6-3, 7-6 (0) win over Kazakhstan’s Marc-Andrea Huesler. Italian qualifier Gian Marco Moroni beat Spanish wild-card entrant Tommy Robredo 6-2, 6-2 to earn a second-round matchup with Sousa.

—Field Level Media