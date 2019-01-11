ATP roundup: Seppi into long-awaited final

Eighth-seeded Andreas Seppi reached his first finals in over three years at the Sydney International on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Hisense Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 21, 2018. Andreas Seppi of Italy hits a shot against Kyle Edmund of Britain. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Seppi upset third-seeded Argentinian Diego Schwartzman 7-6 (3), 6-4 in a semifinal match that lasted one hour, 42 minutes.

Seppi, 34, will face the winner of the other semifinal match between fourth-seeded Gilles Simon of France and fifth-seeded Alex de Minaur of Australia.

Simon has beaten Seppi in all six of their meetings, while de Minaur has yet to face Seppi.

Seppi is seeking his first ATP title since October of 2012.

ASB Classic

Wild-card Cameron Norrie of Britain is in his first ATP final, advancing in Auckland, New Zealand with a 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 semifinal win over Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany.

Norrie was born in Auckland despite now representing Great Britain.

Norrie, who was broken for the first time in the tournament in the second set, faces American Tennys Sandgren, who is playing in just his second final.

Sandgren advanced after beating Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany, 6-4, 6-2.

Norrie and Sandgren have only ever met on the ATP Challenger Tour, with Norrie winning all three meetings.

—Field Level Media