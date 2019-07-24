WTA roundup: Friedsam stuns Cornet at Palermo

FILE PHOTO: Germany's Anna-Lena Friedsam reacts as she leaves after losing her fourth round match against Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Germany’s Anna-Lena Friedsam stunned second-seeded Frenchwoman Alize Cornet 7-5, 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Ladies’ Open Palermo in Italy.

Friedsam, ranked 280th in the world, recently returned after missing more than a year due to shoulder surgery. She won five of the final six games in the first set and jumped to a 5-2 lead in the second before holding off Cornet.

Lucky loser Liudmila Samsonova of Russia also delivered an upset, as she defeated fourth-seeded Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia 6-2, 7-5. Eighth-seeded Jil Teichmann of Switzerland beat Brazil’s Gabriela Ce 6-1, 7-6 (4), and France’s Fiona Ferro was a 6-3, 6-2 winner over Italy’s Giulia Gatto-Monticone.

Baltic Open

Chloe Paquet recorded a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over second-seeded Caroline Garcia in a battle of Frenchwomen at Jurmala, Latvia.

Top-seeded Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia survived a scare before outlasting Slovenia’s Dalila Jakupovic 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-4. The World No. 11 was trailing 4-3 in the final set to her 147th-ranked foe before breaking Jakupovic’s service twice while winning the final three games.

Also, sixth-seeded Russian Anastasia Potapova defeated Austria’s Barbara Haas 6-2, 6-3; Romania’s Patricia Maria Tig posted a 6-4, 6-4 win over Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina, and Poland’s Katarzyna Kawa rolled to a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Croatia’s Jana Fett.

—Field Level Medi