ATP roundup: Canada's Schnur pulls off N.Y. shocker

Brayden Schnur, who had never won a top-level ATP Tour match before Tuesday, added an impressive second victory Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Canadian, ranked 154th in the world, upset third-seeded American Steve Johnson 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (4) to advance to the quarterfinals of the New York Open at Uniondale, N.Y.

Johnson, who is ranked 34th, served for the match at 5-3 in the third set, but Schnur got the break. Johnson also had two match points with Schnur serving while trailing 5-6.

Schnur got the only mini-break of the tiebreaker to grab a 3-2 lead, and he served out the match.

In other second-round action, top-seeded American John Isner pounded 27 aces without a single double fault en route to a 7-6 (7), 6-4 win over Australia’s Bernard Tomic.

Tomic had a set point in the first-set tiebreaker at 7-6 on Isner’s serve, but Isner won that point and the next two to close out the set. The only service break of the match came in the final game, when Isner converted his sixth match point, all in that game.

Seventh-seeded Jordan Thompson of Australia and Italy’s Paolo Lorenzi also advanced to the quarterfinals with second-round victories. Moldova’s Radu Albot and Uzbekistan’s Denis Istomin produced first-round wins

ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament

France’s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga ran his winning streak to six matches with a 6-1, 6-4 rout of Italy’s Thomas Fabbiano in the opening round at Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Last week, Tsonga captured his first tournament championship in more than a year when he prevailed at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier.

On Wednesday, Tsonga fired 12 aces to none for Fabbiano. Each player had one double fault.

Third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece didn’t survive his first-round match, falling to Bosnian Damir Dzumhur 6-4, 1-6, 7-5. Fifth-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Marton Fucsovics of Hungary both won opening-round matches.

In second-round action, 10th-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada and wild-card entrant Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland posted straight-set wins. France’s Gael Monfils topped Italy’s Andreas Seppi 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Argentina Open

In a battle of Argentinian players, Guido Pella pulled out a 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (5) victory over Leonardo Mayer in the second round at Buenos Aires.

Neither player broke serve in the final set, with each saving a single break point. Pella won the first five points of the decisive tiebreaker to pull away.

Spain’s Jaume Munar upset second-seeded Fabio Fognini of Italy 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 to reach the quarterfinals.

Third-seeded Marco Cecchinato of Italy beat Chile’s Christian Garin 7-6 (4), 6-4, and Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena eliminated Italian qualifier Lorenzo Sonego 7-5, 6-1.

—Field Level Media