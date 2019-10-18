ATP roundup: Cilic nets 500th win, advances in Moscow

Third-seeded Marin Cilic recorded his 500th career ATP Tour-level victory on Thursday with a 6-1, 7-6 (5) win over Croatian countryman Ivo Karlovic in the second round of the VTB Kremlin Cup in Moscow.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 4, 2019 Croatia's Marin Cilic in action during the second round against Portugal's Joao Sousa REUTERS/Carl Recine

Cilic, who won this tournament in 2014 and 2015, became the 10th active player and 50th all-time to reach the milestone after dispatching Karlovic in one hour, 23 minutes. He advances to face Frenchman Jeremy Chardy, who posted a 6-3, 6-4 victory over eighth-seeded Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia.

Sixth-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia notched a 7-6 (3), 6-7 (8), 6-2 win over Egor Gerasimov of Belarus.

European Open

Eighteen-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner saved the lone break point he faced and stunned top-seeded Frenchman Gael Monfils, 6-3, 6-2, in their second-round match in Antwerp, Belgium.

France’s Ugo Humbert posted a 6-3, 6-1 win over second-seeded David Goffin of Belgium, and Romania’s Marius Copil bounced third-seeded Argentine Diego Schwartzman, 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (7) to continue the round of upsets.

Frances Tiafoe posted a 6-3, 6-4 victory over seventh-seeded German Jan-Lennard Struff, and Great Britain’s Andy Murray upended eighth-seeded Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas, 6-4, 6-3.

Intrum Stockholm Open

Janko Tipsarevic broke six serves and breezed to a 6-1, 6-1 win over top-seeded Italian Fabio Fognini in their second-round match in Stockholm, Sweden.

Fourth-seeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov recorded a 6-4, 7-6 (3) victory over fellow 20-year-old Alexei Popyrin of Australia.

Fifth-seeded Spaniard Pablo Carreno-Busta advanced with a 6-3, 7-6 (2) win over Italian Gianluca Mager.

—Field Level Media