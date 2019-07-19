ATP roundup: Delbonis upsets Cuevas at Swedish Open

Federico Delbonis of Argentina recorded a 6-4, 6-4 victory over third-seeded Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay on Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Swedish Open at Bastad.

Argentina's Federico Delbonis

Delbonis will next face eighth-seeded Joao Sousa of Portugal, who posted a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Sweden’s Elias Ymer.

Fourth-seeded Richard Gasquet of France notched a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Austria’s Dennis Novak. Gasquet will meet sixth-seeded Argentine Juan Ignacio Londero, who outlasted Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

Italian qualifier Salvatore Caruso stunned second-seeded Borna Coric of Croatia 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals in Umag, Croatia.

Caruso will next face Argentina’s Facundo Bagnis, who sailed to a 6-3, 6-3 win over Croatia’s Nino Serdarusic.

Fourth-seeded Dusan Lajovic of Serbia was a 6-4, 6-3 winner over Russia’s Andrey Rublev. Lajovic will face Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene, who eliminated Italy’s Jannik Sinner with a 7-6 (3), 6-3 victory.

Hall of Fame Open

Rain interrupted play with only one singles match even starting before matches in Newport, R.I., were postponed.

Spain’s Marcel Granollers off got to a good start, winning the first set 6-3 in his quarterfinal match against Mischa Zverev of Germany before play was called for the day.

Top-seeded John Isner was among the players who had their matches pushed back to Friday. Isner is slated to face Australia’s Matthew Ebden.

