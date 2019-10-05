Sports News
ATP roundup: Djokovic cruises into Japan Open final

Tennis - Japan Open - Men's Singles - Semi-Finals - Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan - October 5, 2019. Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning his match against David Goffin of Belgium. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Top-seeded Serbian Novak Djokovic reached his fifth final of the season on Saturday, beating David Goffin of Belgium 6-3, 6-4 at the Rakuten Japan Open in Tokyo.

Djokovic, who hasn’t dropped a set in the event, will face Australian qualifier John Millman in Sunday’s final.

Millman reached the final by beating American Reilly Opelka 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the other semifinal. He will be shooting for his first career title.

Djokovic has beaten Millman in both of their previous meetings.

China Open

Top-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria rallied to beat fourth-seeded Russian Karen Khachanov 2-6, 7-6 (5) 7-5 to reach the finals in Beijing.

Thiem also clinched a spot in the Nitto ATP Finals for the fourth straight year with the victory.

In the final, Thiem will meet third-seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, who beat second-seeded German Alexander Zverev 7-6 (6), 6-4 in the other semifinal.

