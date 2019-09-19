ATP roundup: Medvedev cruises in St. Petersburg

Daniil Medvedev, back in action for the first time since losing in the U.S. Open final, cruised to a 7-5, 6-3 win over fellow Russian Evgeny Donskoy in the second round of the St. Petersburg (Russia) Open on Thursday.
The tournament’s top seed, the fourth-ranked Medvedev had a first-round bye. Against Donskoy, a wild-card entrant ranked 118th, Medvedev prevailed despite putting just 58 percent of his first serves in play.
The second seed, Russia’s Karen Khachanov, didn’t survive his first match, falling 7-6 (2), 6-4 to Portugal’s Joao Sousa.
Third-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy, fourth-seeded Borna Coric of Croatia, fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia and eighth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway all won second-round matches. Coric rallied from being down a set and a break, and he led 6-7 (5), 7-5, 3-0 when Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics retired.
Medvedev and Rublev will square off Friday in an all-Russian quarter-final.
Moselle Open
Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta needed just 71 minutes to rout top-seeded David Goffin of Belgium 6-3, 6-2 in the second round at Metz, France.
Carreno Busta faced only one break point while converting four of his nine break opportunities.
In the quarter-finals, Carreno Busta will square off with Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene, a 7-6 (9), 6-2 winner over seventh-seeded Gilles Simon of France.
Frenchmen Lucas Pouille, the fourth seed, and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga advanced, as did second-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia.
