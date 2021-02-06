ATP roundup: Russia, Italy advance to ATP Cup final

Russia, led by Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, advanced to the final of the ATP Cup in Melbourne after beating Germany on Saturday.

Medvedev rallied to beat Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 to clinch a spot in the finals, following Rublev’s 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 win over Jan-Lennard Struff in the earlier singles match.

Italy claimed the other spot in the final by beating Spain, with Matteo Berrettini and Fabio Fognini earning victories.

Great Ocean Road Open

Fourth-seeded Italian teen Jannik Sinner stunned second-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (4) to reach the final of the Great Ocean Road Open in Melbourne.

Sinner will face another Italian, Stefano Travaglia, in the final. The unseeded Travaglia held off Thiago Monteiro of Brazil 6-3, 6-4 in the other semifinal.

Sinner, 19 and ranked 36th in the world, has never faced the 29-year-old Travaglia, who is ranked No. 71.

Murray River Open

No. 3 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada stormed past Corentin Moutet of France 6-1, 6-2 to reach the final of the Murray River Open in Melbourne.

In the other semifnal, No. 8 seed Daniel Evans of Great Britain eased past Jeremy Chardy of France 6-2, 6-2.

It will be the first title for either player, who have never faced each other.

