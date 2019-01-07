ATP roundup: Sousa tops Shapovalov in first round in Auckland

Joao Sousa of Portugal capitalized on 78 unforced errors and eight double faults by seventh-seeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov to win 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Monday at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Japan Open Men's Singles semi-finals - Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, Tokyo, Japan - October 6, 2018 Denis Shapovalov of Canada returns a ball to Daniil Medvedev of Russia. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

It was the first match of the year for both players and the final tuneup for the Australian Open, which opens Jan. 14.

In earlier opening-round matches, American Taylor Fritz advanced with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Marius Copil of Romania. Another American, Tennys Sandgren, defeated Maximilian Marterer of Germany 6-3, 6-4, and Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany moved on when Laslo Dere of Serbia retired two games into the second set.

Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie defeated Benoit Paire of France 6-3, 6-2; Italian Matteo Berrettini topped Mackenzie McDonald of the United States 6-3, 6-4; and Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany beat American Bradley Klahn 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Gael Monfils of France withdrew from the tournament on Monday, citing a quadricep injury. Defending champion Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain and Czech Tomas Berdych, who met over the weekend in the finals of the Qatar Open, previously pulled out.

Sydney International

Nineteen-year-old Australian Alex de Minaur, seeking his first senior title, claimed a 6-4, 6-3 win over Dusan Lajovic of Serbia in his opening-round match in Sydney. He lost last year’s final to Russian Daniil Medvedev, who withdrew on Monday after losing in the finals of the Brisbane International on Sunday.

Another Australian, Matthew Ebden, faltered after taking the first set in a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 loss to Guido Andreozzi of Argentina.

A pair of Americans also were in action. Reilly Opelka defeated Albert Ramos Vinalos of Spain 6-3, 6-4, and Sam Querry beat Tunisia’s Malek Jaziri, who retired trailing 4-1 in the second set. Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan topped Ryan Hanson 6-4, 6-2.

—Field Level Media