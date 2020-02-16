ATP roundup: Streaking Monfils wins Rotterdam title

Tennis - ATP 500 - ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament - Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam, Netherlands - February 16, 2020 France's Gael Monfils poses with his plate as he celebrates winning the final against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Defending champ Gael Monfils beat Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-2, 6-4 in the finals of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament on Sunday in Rotterdam, Netherlands, for his second consecutive win on the ATP Tour.

The third-seeded Frenchman won at Montpellier last weekend and extended his winning streak to nine consecutive matches. It was Monfils’ 10th career title and improved his record at Rotterdam to 14-1 since 2016.

Monfils struck five aces, lost his serve only once and converted four his 11 break chances during the one-hour, 27-minute match.

Argentina Open

No. 8 seed Casper Ruud made history with a 6-1, 6-4 victory against Portugal’s Pedro Sousa in Buenos Aires.

The 21-year-old became the first Norwegian to win an ATP Tour title, collecting his first trophy in a brisk 71 minutes.

Ruud never faced a break point and won 43 percent of his return points, breaking Sousa three times.

—Field Level Media