ATP roundup: Thiem into final at Kitzbuhel

Top-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria battled through a lengthy second set to down seventh-seeded Lorenzo Sonego of Italy 6-3, 7-6 (6) on Friday, clinching a spot in the Generali Open men’s final in front of his home fans in Kitzbuhel, Austria.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP 500 - Hamburg European Open - Am Rothenbaum, Hamburg, Germany - July 26, 2019 Austria's Dominic Thiem in action during his quarter final match against Russia's Andrey Rublev REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

Thiem cruised through the first set in 35 minutes, converting his second break point to lead 5-3 and quickly serving out for the set.

In the second set, Thiem was broken — the only break point he faced all match — to trail 0-2 but immediately broke back. Sonego took the early edge in the tiebreaker, leading 4-1, but Thiem won five of the next six points to force match point. The Austrian squandered that one but won the next two points to wrap up the 71-minute set.

In the final, Thiem will face red-hot Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas, who downed Norway’s Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-4.

Ramos-Vinolas — who claimed his second career title in Gstaad, Switzerland, last week — is 1-1 against Thiem in his career. Thiem won the most recent and only clay-court meeting, 6-1, 6-4 in the semifinals in Rio in 2017.

Citi Open

Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece notched his third consecutive straight-sets victory to reach the semifinals in Washington, downing 10th seed Benoit Paire of France 7-5, 6-0.

Tsitsipas, 20, fell down a break early in the first set but quickly recovered. He saved each of the four break points he faced the rest of the way.

In his first event since a disappointing first-round loss at Wimbledon last month, Tsitsipas is seeking his fourth career title and third of the year. He’ll next face Australia’s Nick Kyrgios, who dispatched Norbert Gombos of Slovakia 6-3, 6-3.

The other semifinal will feature third-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia and German lucky loser Peter Gojowczyk. Medvedev handled sixth seed Marin Cilic of Croatia 6-4, 7-6 (7), while Gojowczyk outlasted 13th-seeded Kyle Edmund of Great Britain 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

—Field Level Media