ATP roundup: Tsitsipas goes back-to-back in Marseilles

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece defended his title with a 6-3, 6-4 victory against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Open 13 Provence final Sunday in Marseille, France.

Tennis - Australian Open - Third Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 24, 2020. Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in action during the match against Canada's Milos Raonic. REUTERS/Issei Kato

The No. 2 seed broke the seventh-seeded Canadian three times and saved four of five break points in the 86-minute match.

It was the second straight year that the 21-year-old Tsitsipas captured the Marseilles trophy without dropping a set. He is the first man to win the event in back-to-back years since Sweden’s Thomas Enqvist in 1997 and 1998.

Rio Open

No. 3 seed Cristian Garin of Chile defeated Italy’s Gianluca Mager 7-6 (3), 7-5 to win his first ATP 500 title in Rio de Janeiro.

After rain suspended play in both semifinals Saturday, Garin began the day by finishing off fifth-seeded Croatian Borna Coric 6-4, 7-5 and Mager held off Hungary’s Attila Balazs 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (2).

Garin has won a personal-best nine consecutive matches after winning the Cordoba Open in Argentina earlier this month.

Delray Beach Open

Fourth-seeded Reilly Opelka earned his second singles title by outlasting Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-2 in Delray Beach, Fla.

The 6-foot-11 Opelka struck 27 aces, won 87 percent of his first-service points and saved three of four break points. He broke Nishioka in the first and seventh games of the deciding set and served out the match.

Opelka, whose previous title was at the New York Open in February 2019, began the day by defeating No. 2 seed Milos Raonic of Canada 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3 in a rain-delayed semifinal. Opelka saved a match point in the second-set tiebreak.

