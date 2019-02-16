ATP roundup: Wawrinka advances to semis in Rotterdam

Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland held off 10th-seeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov on Friday to win 6-4, 7-6 (4) and advance to the semifinals of the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Second Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 17, 2019. Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in action during the match against Canada's Milos Raonic. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wawrinka, who won the tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands, in 2015, will face top-seeded Japan’s Kei Nishikori, a winner over Marton Fucsovics of Hungary 6-3, 6-2.

The other semifinal on Saturday will pit No. 5 seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia against Frenchman Gael Monfils.

Medvedev topped Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France 6-4, 6-2. Monfils defeated Bosnia’s Damir Dzumhur 6-1, 6-2.

Argentina Open

Dominic Thiem continued his winning streak in Buenos Aires with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay.

Austria’s Thiem, the No. 1 seed, is seeking his third win in the tournament. He has won 11 straight matches there.

In the semifinals, he will face the fourth-seeded Diego Schwartzman, who defeated Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

In other quarterfinal action, Italian Marco Cecchinato, the No. 3 seed, beat Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena in straight sets, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

The day’s highlight for local spectators undoubtedly was the remaining quarterfinal, when Argentina’s Guido Pella topped Spain’s Jaume Munar in a hard-fought 6-7 (3), 7-6 (9), 6-1 win.

Pella will meet Cecchinato in the semifinals on Saturday.

New York Open

Three Americans advanced to the semifinals in Uniondale, N.Y.

Top-seeded John Isner was a 6-4, 6-1 winner over Australia’s Jordan Thompson, the No. 7 seed, and will face Reilly Opelka, who defeated Spain’s Guillermo Garcia Lopez 6-3, 6-4.

It will be a rematch from the Australian Open, when Opelka defeated Isner in a four-set thriller.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Second Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 17, 2019. Canada's Denis Shapovalov reacts during the match against Japan's Taro Daniel. REUTERS/Aly Song

The other semifinal will match Sam Querrey and Canadian Brayden Schnur.

Querrey was victorious over Jason Jung and Schnur topped Italy’s Paolo Lorenzi in a pair of three-set matches.

