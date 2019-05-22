ATP roundup: Wawrinka among top seeds upset in Geneva

Two-time winner and local favorite Stan Wawrinka was ousted in the Round of 16 at the Banque Eric Sturdza Geneva Open in Switzerland on Wednesday, as Bosnia’s Damir Dzumhur rallied past him 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 16, 2019 Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in action during his second round match against Italy's Marco Cecchinato REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Having worked his way back from injury and the No. 263 world ranking last June to No. 27, the second-seeded Wawrinka needed five set points to close out the first set and then was broken twice to lose the second. He went up a break and led 3-0 in the third but was broken twice in a row and lost 17 of the final 25 points in the match.

In the quarterfinals, Dzumhur will face Moldova’s Radu Albot, after the fifth seed downed Argentina’s Juan Ignacio Londero 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-4.

The other two seeds in action both fell, with Japan’s Taro Daniel taking down third-seeded Chilean Cristian Garin 6-2, 4-6, 6-4, and Argentine Federico Delbonis ousting fourth-seeded Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 6-4, 6-2.

Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

Top-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia sidled by French lucky loser Tristan Lamasine 7-5, 7-5 in France to reach the quarterfinals.

Both players broke service once early in each set, but Basilashvili summoned his best in key moments, breaking at love to clinch the first set and then after a lengthy deuce to cap the match.

He will next face France’s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who rallied past Canadian qualifier Steven Diez 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Two other seeded players had to rally for victories, with No. 2 Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain overcoming French wild-card Corentin Moutet 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, and third-seeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov battling past Frenchman Ugo Humbert 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Adding to a disappointing day for the local crowd, sixth-seeded Frenchman Richard Gasquet withdrew due to injury, sending American Taylor Fritz through to face Bautista Agut. In the day’s other match, France’s Benoit Paire beat Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas 6-4, 6-3, setting up a match against Shapovalov.

—Field Level Media