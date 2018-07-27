ATP roundup: Zopp zaps top seed in Gstaad

Estonia’s Jurgen Zopp, ranked 107th in the world, took down top seed and defending champion Fabio Fognini of Italy 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 on Thursday in the second round of the J. Safra Sarasin Swiss Open at Gstaad, Switzerland.

FILE PHOTO: Fabio Fognini of Italy hits a return. TT News Agency/Adam Ihse/via REUTERS

In the upset-filled tournament, Zopp will meet Argentinian qualifier Facundo Bagnis in the quarterfinals. Bagnis, ranked 177th, saved three set points en route to a 7-6 (10), 6-1 win over Switzerland’s Marc-Andrea Huesler.

Croatia’s Viktor Galovic, a lucky loser from qualifying, defeated Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 to earn a quarterfinal date with Serbia’s Laslo Djere, a 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 winner over third-seeded Croatian Borna Coric. Galovic is ranked 267th in the world; Djere is rated 101st.

BB&T Atlanta Open

Veteran Marcos Baghdatis prevailed over youngster Frances Tiafoe to advance to the quarterfinals at Atlanta.

The 33-year-old Cypriot, ranked 95th in the world, upset the 20-year-old American, the tournament’s fifth seed, 7-5, 6-1.

“It’s been a tough year,” Baghdatis said, according to the ATP World Tour’s website. “Before Miami I was playing pretty well. After Miami, I struggled a bit until Wimbledon. But what happened, happened. Now I’m here and I’m in the quarterfinals. I’m happy. I try to play every match as it’s the same and try to go as far as possible in the tournament.”

Baghdatis, an Atlanta finalist in 2015, will oppose fourth-seeded Australian Matthew Ebden in the quarterfinals. Ebden rolled past American Donald Young 6-4, 6-4.

Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie upset sixth-seeded Jeremy Chardy of France 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. Norrie’s quarterfinal foe will be second-seeded Australian Nick Kyrgios, who defeated American Noah Rubin 7-5, 6-2.

German Tennis Championships

Top-seeded Dominic Thiem cruised into the quarterfinals in Hamburg, recording a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Australia’s John Millman.

Thiem’s next opponent will be Chile’s Nicolas Jarry, who advanced Wednesday when France’s Richard Gasquet withdrew due to a left hip injury.

Third-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain and unseeded Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia grabbed the last two quarterfinal berths. Carreno Busta was in front 6-2, 4-0 when Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene retired because of a left hip injury. Basilashvili earned a 7-6 (6), 6-4 decision over Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas.

—Field Level Media