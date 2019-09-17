Barrere leads big day for French players in Metz

FILE PHOTO: Aug 29, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA; Gregoire Barrere of France hits a forehand against David Goffin of Belgium (not pictured) in the second round on day four of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of seeded players fell in the opening round of the Moselle Open in Metz, France, on Tuesday, as French players went 4-1 on the hardcourt on their home soil.

French wild card Gregoire Barrere pulled off the biggest upset of the day, topping sixth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 6-2, 6-2. Then fellow Frenchman Pierre-Hughes Herbert beat No. 8 seed Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Richard Gasquet and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga — both unseeded — also advanced to the Round of 16 by rallying past a pair of Spaniards. Gasquet beat Marcel Granollers 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4, and Tsonga topped Pablo Andujar 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Wild card Rayane Roumane was the only person to lose on his home soil, falling to Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene 6-4, 6-4.

St. Petersburg Open

An upset-free day in Russia saw fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev win in front of his native fans, taking down Ilya Ivashka of Belarus 4-6, 6-0, 6-4 as the day’s only seeded player in action in the hardcourt tournament.

Other first-round winners included Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia-Herzegovina — who topped Serbian Janko Tipsarevic when Tipsarevic retired trailing 7-5, 3-6, 3-1 — and Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain, who defeated Martin Klizan of Slovakia 6-2, 7-5.

Should the seeds hold in Round 2, Rublev would face top seed and U.S. Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev in an all-Russian quarterfinal.

—Field Level Media