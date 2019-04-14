WTA roundup: Anisimova, 17, claims first title in Bogota

American teenager Amanda Anisimova rallied from a set and a break down to defeat Australia’s Astra Sharma 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 for her first career title Sunday at the Claro Open Colsanitas in Bogota, Colombia.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Fourth Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 20, 2019. Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. serves during the match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The championship match began with five straight breaks of serve. Sharma broke the 17-year-old for a fourth time to take a 5-4 lead and then took the opening set with four winners, including an ace, in the next game.

At 4-4 in the second set, Anisimova fought off a break point that would have allowed Sharma a chance to serve for the match. Anisimova only lost one more point in the set and evened the match.

Maintaining momentum, the sixth-seeded Anisimova broke Sharma again in the second and sixth games in the deciding set and finished the match in one hour, 43 minutes.

Anisimova is the 17th different winner through 17 singles finals on the WTA tour this season.

Samsung Open

Slovenia’s Polona Hercog ended a seven-year title drought with a rain-delayed 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 victory over 17-year-old Iga Swiatek of Poland in Lugano, Switzerland.

Interrupted by an hour-long rain delay, Hercog took the first set thanks to 23 unforced errors by Swiatek, last year’s Wimbledon juniors champion.

Swiatek, playing in just her third main draw and first final, won six consecutive games and broke Hercog three times in the second set to force the decider.

Trailing 2-0 in the deciding set, the 28-year-old Hercog conceded only two more points on her serve and won six of the final seven games to claim her third title and first since 2012 in Bastad, Sweden.

—Field Level Media