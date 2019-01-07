WTA roundup: Bertens ousts American Pera in Sydney

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - WTA Tour Finals - Singapore Indoor Stadium, Kallang, Singapore - October 26, 2018 Netherlands' Kiki Bertens in action during her group stage match against Japan's Naomi Osaka REUTERS/Edgar Su

Seventh-seeded Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands struck nine aces and eliminated Bernarda Pera of the United States 7-5, 6-4 in the opening round of the Sydney International, a tuneup for next week’s Australian Open.

Also advancing Monday were former Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain, who bested her countrywoman Carla Suarez Navarro 6-3, 6-4, and local favorite Samantha Stosur, who came from a set down to beat Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

In other first-round matches, Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland beat No. 9 seed Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4; Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan topped Aussie Daria Gavrilova 6-1, 7-6 (4); and Camila Giorgi of Italy defeated Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia 6-3, 6-3.

Hobart International

Vera Lapko of Belarus upended No. 5 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia in the first round in Hobart, Australia, with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 victory. Pavlyuchenkova was the first seeded player to be eliminated.

In other action Monday, Ons Jabeur of Tunisia outlasted Ana Bogdan of Romania 7-6 (8), 6-2 to advance. Bogdan struggled with her serve, winning just 47 percent of her first serves, versus 72 percent for Jabeur.

Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania had an easier time with Brit Heather Watson, cruising to a 6-1, 6-4 win.

