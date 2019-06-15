WTA roundup: Bertens to face Riske in Libema final

Top-seeded Kiki Bertens will play for her third title of the season after dispatching Kazakhstan qualifier Elena Rybakina in the semifinals of Libema Open at ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 27, 2019. Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands celebrates winning her first round match against France's Pauline Parmentier. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Bertens thrived on the court in her home country as she recorded five aces while posting the 6-4, 6-4 win over Rybakina.

Bertens will play Alison Riske in the final. Riske prevailed 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5) over Veronika Kudermetova of Russia.

“She’s a great grass court player,” Bertens said of Riske. “It’s going to be really tough, but I think it’s going to be a great final.”

Bertens previously won in St. Petersburg and Madrid this season. Riske’s lone career title came in 2014 at Tianjin.

Nature Valley Open

Second-seeded Donna Vekic of Croatia registered a 5-7, 6-0, 6-0 victory over Germany’s Tatjana Maria to reach the championship match at Nottingham, England.

Vekic dominated the final two sets, which included a rain delay in the final set. Vekic won this event in 2017 and is looking for her third career title.

Vekic will face either top-seeded Caroline Garcia of France or Jennifer Brady in the title match. Garcia was leading 4-6, 6-3, 4-3 when the semifinal match was suspended due to rain. It will resume Sunday morning.

—Field Level Media