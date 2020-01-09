WTA roundup: Brady stuns Barty in Brisbane

American qualifier Jennifer Brady stunned top-ranked and top-seeded home favorite Ashleigh Barty in straight sets Thursday at the Brisbane International in Australia.

Jennifer Brady of the USA in action in her match against Storm Sanders of Australia during day 1 of the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Monday, January 6, 2020. (AAP Image/Albert Perez)

Brady never faced a break point as she defeated the French Open champion 6-4, 7-6 (4) on her home court at Pat Rafter Arena. Barty, who was making her 2020 debut after a first-round bye, committed 26 unforced errors.

Third-seeded Naomi Osaka of Japan fired a career-high 18 aces and reached the quarterfinals with a 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-1 comeback win against Sofia Kenin.

Osaka struck 42 winners in the two-hour, 21-minute battle, extending her winning streak to 13 straight matches dating back to last season. The former world No. 1 next faces No. 6 seed Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands, a 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 winner against Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit.

In other action, No. 2 seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic outlasted Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-1, and two-time Wimbledon champ and No. 5 seed Petra Kvitova, also of the Czech Republic, defeated Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova 6-3, 6-2.

ASB Classic

Top-seeded Serena Williams defeated fellow American Christina McHale 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals in Auckland, New Zealand.

Williams lost her first set of 2020 — singles or doubles — but took control with two early breaks in the deciding set. Her next opponent is Germany’s Laura Siegemund, who rallied to take out 15-year-old American Coco Gauff 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.

No. 5 seed Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark is also through to the final eight after beating Lauren Davis 6-1, 4-6, 6-4. Wozniacki, who plans to retire after the Australian Open, needed two hours and 20 minutes to eliminate the 2017 tournament champion. She will face No. 4 seed Julia Goerges of Germany, who dispatched Jil Belen Teichmann of Switzerland 6-3, 6-2.

Shenzhen Open

No. 5 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia ousted home favorite Qiang Wang 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 to reach the semifinals in Shenzhen, China.

They exchanged 13 service breaks in the hard-fought clash, with Alexandrova needing four set points to win the second set and level the match. In the decider, Alexandrova closed out with her seventh break by crushing a return winner down the line.

Alexandrova will face sixth-seeded Garbine Muguruza of Spain, a 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 winner over Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan. The other semifinal pits No. 7 seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan against Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic. Rybakina knocked out third-seeded Belgian Elise Mertens in three sets.

—Field Level Media