WTA roundup: Kenin rallies to reach Guangzhou semifinals

No. 3 seed Sofia Kenin survived a 5-2 deficit in the first set to take down Italian qualifier Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinals of the Guangzhou International Women’s Open on Thursday in Guangzhou, China.

FILE PHOTO: Aug 30, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA; Madison Keys of the USA celebrates match point against Sofia Kenin of the USA the third round on day five of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The 20-year-old American’s 7-5, 6-1 victory in one hour and 15 minutes set up a semifinal clash with Russia’s Anna Blinkova, a 6-3, 6-1 winner over Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic.

The other semifinal pits Australian Samantha Stosur against Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic. Stosur beat Serbia’s Nina Stojanovic 6-2, 7-6 (1) and Golubic outlasted No. 4 seed and two-time Guangzhou champ Zhang Shuai 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Toray Pan Pacific Open

Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova knocked out No. 2 seed Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands to reach the quarterfinals in Osaka, Japan.

Pavlyuchenkova benefited from nine double faults and converted six of her eight break points to set up a meeting with Japanese wild card Misaki Doi, a 7-6 (5), 6-3 winner against No. 7 seed Donna Vekic of Croatia.

Kazakhstan’s Yulina Putintseva needed only 73 minutes to dispatch Russia’s Varvara Flink, 6-1, 6-1.

KEB Hana Bank Korea Open

No. 3 seed Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic sailed into the quarterfinals in Seoul with a 6-2, 6-3 win against Hungarian qualifier Timea Babos.

Muchova never lost serve in the 71-minute match and saved the only break point she faced, finishing with 22 winners to just 15 unforced errors. She will face Australian qualifier Priscilla Hon, a 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 upset winner against No. 5 seed and compatriot Ajla Tomljanovic.

Spain’s Paula Badosa Gibert saved eight of nine break points and eliminated Romania’s Patricia Maria Tig 6-4, 6-2.

—Field Level Media