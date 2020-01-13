WTA roundup: Linette fights back to win opener in Hobart

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 6, 2019 Poland's Magda Linette during her third round match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Seventh-seed Magda Linette of Poland was pushed to the limits on Monday, defeating Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova 7-6 (2), 7-6 (9) in the opening round of the Hobart International in Hobart, Australia.

Linette needed two hours, eight minutes to oust Kuznetsova in the final tune-up before the Australian Open, which begins Jan. 20.

In other action, No. 5 seed Veronika Kudermetova of Russia eliminated Australian Samantha Stosur 6-2, 6-2.

Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia, Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic and American Lauren Davis also all moved on with three-set victories.

Adelaide International

Australian Ajla Tomljanovic survived a marathon opening set, fighting off two set points to defeat qualifier Yulia Putintseva, 7-6 (4), 6-2 in Adelaide, Australia.

Tomljanovic also had to recover from a break down in the first set to beat the persistent Putintseva, of Kazakhstan, in a match that lasted one hour, 58 minutes. She next will face Wimbledon champion Simona Halep, ranked No. 4 in the world and the tournament’s second seed.

Other first-round winners included No. 4 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, No. 7 seed Sofia Kenin and No. 9 seed Angelique Kerber of Germany.

—Field Level Media