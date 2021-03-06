WTA roundup: Petra Kvitova rolls to Qatar Total Open title

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 8, 2021 Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova celebrates winning her first round match against Belgium's Greet Minnen REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic cruised past Spain’s Garbine Muguruza 6-2, 6-1 to win the Qatar Total Open at Doha on Saturday.

Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, also beat Muguruza in the 2018 final here and has been in the tournament final in three of the past four years, last year falling to Aryna Sabalenka.

The fourth-seeded Kvitova broke Muguruza five times in nine chances as she cruised to the win in one hour and six minutes.

It’s the 28th career WTA title for Kvitova, who improved to 5-1 in her career against Muguruza.

Lyon Open

Swiss qualifier Viktorija Golubic stunned No. 2 seed Fiona Ferro of France 4-6, 6-0, 7-6 (4) to reach the final in France.

Golubic will next face Denmark’s Clara Tauson, who upset seventh-seeded Paula Badosa of Spain 7-5, 6-1 in the other semifinal.

The 18-year-old Tauson won their only previous meeting 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 in January.

--Field Level Media