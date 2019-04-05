WTA roundup: Stephens, Keys reach Charleston quarters

Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys will stage a rematch of the 2017 U.S. Open final when they square off Friday in the quarterfinals of the Volvo Car Open in Charleston, S.C.

The two Americans earned third-round victories Thursday. Top-seeded Stephens, who won the 2017 U.S. Open for her lone major title, rallied past 14th-seeded Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Keys, seeded eighth, beat 10th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 7-5, 6-2.

The other quarterfinal matches are No. 11 Danielle Collins of the United States vs. Puerto Rico’s Monica Puig, No. 5 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark vs. No. 15 Maria Sakkari of Greece, and No. 9 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland vs. No. 16 Petra Martic of Croatia. Sakkari upset second-seeded Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens 7-6 (8), 6-3 on Thursday, while Puig ousted third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-2, 7-5.

Abierto GNP Segueros

The four seeded players in action all earned spots in the quarterfinals at Monterrey, Mexico, with only one of the matches reaching a third set.

Top-seeded Angelique Kerber of Germany topped the Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-4. Second-seeded Garbine Muguruza of Spain got past Russia’s Margarita Gasparyan 6-3, 6-7 (1), 6-2. Fifth-seeded Victoria Azarenka of Belarus defeated Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas 6-3, 6-2, and seventh-seeded Kristina Mladenovic of France routed Hungary’s Greta Arn 6-0, 6-2.

The quarterfinals will feature Kerber against No. 6 Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium, Azarenka against No. 3 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia, No. 8 Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia vs. Sachia Vickery of the United States, and Muguruza vs. Mladenovic.

—Field Level Media