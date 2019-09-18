WTA roundup: Top seed Svitolina retires in Guangzhou

Top seed Elina Svitolina of the Ukraine was forced to retire from her match against Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic at the Guangzhou International Women’s Open on Wednesday in Guangzhou, China.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 5, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA; Elina Svitolina of Ukraine hits to Serena Williams of the United States in a semifinal match on day eleven of the 2019 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Bouzkova was leading 6-4, 4-3 when Svitolina’s ailing right knee forced her to end the match.

Bouzkova will meet Anna Blinkova in the quarterfinals after the Russian beat Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia 6-2, 7-5 in the night’s final match.

In other action, two-time champion Zhang Shuai of China held off Andrea Petkovic of Germany 7-5, 6-4. She’ll next take on Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic, who upset No. 5 seed Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic 4-6, 7-5, 6-0.

Australia’s Samantha Stosur edged Bernarda Pera of the United States 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (5) and will next face Serbia’s Nina Stojanovic, who beat China’s Peng Shuai 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-0.

No. 3 seed Sofia Kenin of the United States, the highest-seeded player remaining, had an easier time against Ukrainian qualifier Katarina Zavatska, winning 6-4, 6-2. Her quarterfinal opponent is Italy’s Jasmine Paolini, who upset No. 6 seed Zheng Saisai of China 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, to advance.

Toray Pan Pacific Open

No. 1 seed Naomi Osaka overcame a rough start to hold off Bulgarian qualifier Viktoriya Tomova 7-5, 6-3 and advance to the quarterfinals in Osaka, Japan.

No. 9 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium also reached the quarters after outlasting Su-wei Hsieh of Chinese Taipei 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.

Also advancing were No. 4 seed Angelique Kerber of Germany, who topped American qualifier Nicole Gibbs 6-2, 6-4, and No. 5 seed Madison Keys of the U.S., who overcame an early stumble to beat Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan 5-7, 6-0, 6-4.

KEB Hana Bank Korea Open

No. 2 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia rallied to beat Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals in Seoul.

Alexandrova will meet Kristie Ahn of the United States in the quarterfinal. Ahn rallied to beat Ana Bogdan 0-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

In other action, No. 4 seed Magda Linette of Poland topped Russia’s Anastasia Potapova 7-5, 7-6 (4). She’ll next play Belgium’s Kirsten Flipkens, who advanced after upsetting No. 7 seed Margarita Gasparyan of Russia 6-3, 7-5.

—Field Level Media