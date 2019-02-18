Serena climbs back to Top 10 in WTA rankings

Serena Williams sits for a portrait in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., January 31, 2019. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Serena Williams has made her way back to the Top 10 in the WTA rankings for the first time since the birth of her daughter in September 2017.

Williams is No. 10 in the latest rankings released Monday.

Japan’s Naomi Osaka remained No. 1. Simona Halep of Romania and Sloane Stephens each moved up a spot to Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, is next scheduled to play in the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., in March - the same tournament that marked her return to the tour last spring.

The 37-year-old has not played since the Australian Open last month, which she exited in the quarterfinals.

Williams first appeared in the Top 10 on April 5, 1999. This is her 793rd career week in the Top 10.

—Field Level Media