FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
August 24, 2018 / 4:54 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

French Open to ban Serena's 'catsuit'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The French Open is introducing a dress code for next season, with an official pointing out three-time champion Serena Williams as a prime reason.

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2018 Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her third round match against Germany's Julia Goerges REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli said the “catsuit” worn by Williams during this year’s tournament would be out of bounds going forward.

“It will no longer be accepted. One must respect the game and the place,” said Giudicelli.

Williams wore the skin-tight black catsuit for her opening match at Roland Garros this year, saying it made her feel like a super hero and dedicating it to new mothers.

“All the moms out there that had a tough pregnancy ... have to come back and try to be fierce, in (the) middle of everything,” said Williams, who was returning from a long layoff after the birth of her first child.

The new rules weren’t released, but Giudicelli says they won’t be as restrictive as Wimbledon’s all-white policy.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.