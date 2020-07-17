Serena Williams to headline Kentucky event next month

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Third Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 24, 2020. Serena Williams of the U.S. during the match against China's Qiang Wang. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Serena Williams will headline a new hard-court tournament in Kentucky next month, her first action since the Fed Cup in February.

The inaugural Top Seed Open in Lexington runs from Aug. 10-16 and will serve as a warm-up for the U.S. Open for the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion.

Williams, 38, has confirmed she will compete in the U.S. Open, scheduled to begin in New York on Aug. 31.

Sloane Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, also will be in the field in Kentucky.

The WTA Tour returns from its coronavirus-related hiatus with the clay-court Palermo Ladies Open in Italy starting Aug. 3.