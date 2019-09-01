Wang stuns No. 2 seed Barty to reach U.S. Open quarterfinals

Sep 1, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA; Qiang Wang of China reacts against Ashleigh Barty of Australia (not pictured) in the fourth round on day seven of the 2019 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Qiang Wang shocked No. 2 seed Ashleigh Barty 6-2, 6-4 on Sunday to reach the quarterfinals of the US Open.

It will be the first Grand Slam quarterfinal for the 27-year-old Chinese player, who has two career titles to her credit.

Wang lost in straight sets in both previous meetings against the reigning French Open champion.

But on Sunday, Wang took advantage of 39 unforced errors by the Australian star and committed just 14. Barty also failed to convert any of her nine break points, while Wang capitalized on three of her six chances.

Wang moves on to meet the winner of the afternoon match between No. 8 seed Serena Williams and No. 22 Petra Martic of Croatia.

Wang had the support of the crowd at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

“I love New York,” she said.

It was the first career win over a top 3 player for Wang, who entered the US Open ranked No. 18 in the world. Barty is No. 2.

