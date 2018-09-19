WTA roundup: Muguruza advances in Tokyo

Garbine Muguruza, trying to get past a rough summer, produced a straight-sets, first-round victory Monday in the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.

The sixth-seeded Spaniard beat Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in 1 hour, 26 minutes.

Muguruza, a two-time Grand Slam champion, lost in the second round of each of her previous four tournaments, including Wimbledon and the U.S. Open. That rough stretch came after she advanced to the French Open semifinals.

Other first-round winners in Tokyo were Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit, Australia’s Daria Gavrilova, Italy’s Camila Giorgi, Slovakia’s Dominika Cibulkova and Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Guangzhou International Women’s Open

Fifth-seeded Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan and seventh-seeded Vera Lapko of Belarus both cruised through first-round matches in Guangzhou, China.

Putintseva routed Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-1, 6-1, and Lapko dispatched American Vania King 6-2, 6-1.

Also moving on to the second round were the United States’ Bernarda Pera, France’s Fiona Ferro and Germany’s Sabine Lisicki.

KEB Hana Bank Korea Open

Third-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece won the first seven games and rolled to a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia in Seoul, South Korea. The match lasted just 62 minutes.

“My whole game worked really well,” Sakkari said. “I was very solid, and very aggressive when I had to be.”

Only two other main-draw matches were contested Monday. Switzerland’s Stefanie Voegele topped South Korea’s Ji-Hee Choi 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, and Tamara Zidansek beat Polona Hercog 6-1, 6-3 in a battle of Slovenian players.

