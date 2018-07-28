ATP roundup: Isner reaches final in Atlanta

Top-seeded American John Isner reached the final of the BB&T Atlanta Open with a 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-1 victory over fourth-seeded Matthew Ebden of Australia on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Jul 13, 2018; London, United Kingdom; John Isner (USA) reacts during his match against Kevin Anderson (RSA) on day 11 at All England Lawn and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Isner, who is ranked No. 9 in the world, will seek his second title of the season and the 14th of his career. The Georgia native has won four titles in Atlanta and will seek his fifth title in his home state Sunday.

“It was tough,” Isner said to ATP’s official website after beating Ebden. “Just like (Friday), I was able to get out early in the third set and that definitely took some pressure off. I’m very happy to be back in the final here. I need to get in the air conditioning and just rest so I could be ready for tomorrow.”

Isner edged Ebden for the fourth time in five career meetings. He prevailed in 1 hour, 59 minutes, thanks in large part to a dominant 26-8 advantage in aces. Ebden made 15 double faults, compared with six for Isner.

If Isner is able to lock up a fifth career title at the BB&T Atlanta Open, he would join an exclusive club. The only other Americans to win five-plus titles at a single tournament are Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe, Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras.

—Field Level Media