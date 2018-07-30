ATP roundup: Isner wins Atlanta Open for fifth time

John Isner picked up his fifth career BB&T Atlanta Open title on Sunday, beating fellow American Ryan Harrison on the hardcourt 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

FILE PHOTO: Jul 13, 2018; London, United Kingdom; John Isner (USA) reacts during his match against Kevin Anderson (RSA) on day 11 at All England Lawn and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The top-seeded Isner has won five of the last six Atlanta Opens, losing only in the 2016 final during that span. It is also his second tournament title of 2018. With the win, the 33-year-old will remain No. 9 in the ATP world rankings.

Harrison, seeded eighth, was looking for his second career title. He won a championship at Memphis, Tenn., last year.

Sunday’s final was different from the get-go for Harrison, as he took the first set for the first time this week. According to the official ATP website, Harrison is the first player to overcome a set deficit in four consecutive matches en route to a final since Tommy Haas in 2001.

However, Harrison, 26, went 0-for-4 on break points in Set 2, while Isner converted his only break point to take the set.

Isner then broke Harrison to open the third set and served out from there.

J. Safra Sarasin Swiss Open Gstaad

Matteo Berrettini of Italy saved two set points en route to sweeping Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (9), 6-4 in one hour, 45 minutes to claim his first career title.

“I want to congratulate Matteo,” Bautista Agut, a 30-year-old Spaniard, told the media afterward. “He played a great week and he has a great future in front of him. He deserved to win today.”

Berrettini, 22, persevered to win the first-set tiebreaker and used the momentum to finish off the Spaniard.

“It was a really tough match. From the beginning until the end, it was really tough to break him,” Berrettini said. “I served really good most of the days and it was an unbelievable tiebreak. If I lost the tiebreak, I think the match would have been really tough. I was lucky I did a really good job in the tiebreak and I was focused in the second set.”

German Tennis Championships 2018

Nikoloz Basilashvili became the first player from the country of Georgia to win an ATP crown when he outlasted Argentina’s Leonardo Mayer in the title match at Hamburg.

Basilashvili recovered from a shaky second set to record a 6-4, 0-6, 7-5 triumph over Mayer.

“What a match today. I’m extremely tired; I played seven matches. I literally gave, in every match, my heart,” the 26-year-old Basilashvili said in an on-court interview afterward. “I’m pretty sure every player worked so hard for this, but it’s an unbelievable moment for me.”

Mayer was seeking to win the event for the third time.

—Field Level Media