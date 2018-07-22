ATP roundup: Johnson takes Hall of Fame title

Steve Johnson lost a set Sunday for the first time all week, but he still emerged as the champion of the Dell Technologies Hall of Fame Open in Newport, R.I.

Fabio Fognini of Italy celebrates with the trophy after winning his match against Richard Gasquet of France in the Swedish Open tennis tournament held in Bastad, Sweden July 22, 2018. Adam Ihse/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

The third-seeded California native beat India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 in the title match amid inclement weather.

“It was misting, raining for the majority of the match, but never hard enough for us to stop,” said Johnson, who recorded his fourth career ATP Tour title and second of the year. “I can’t believe we got it in, and I’m very happy we got it in because I don’t think the radar looked overly convincing for the next couple days, either. These things have a funny way of working out, and I’m very glad it did.”

With his win on grass in Newport coupled with his victory on clay in Houston in April, Johnson joins Switzerland’s Roger Federer as the only players with titles on multiple surfaces this year.

Ramanathan was the first Indian player to reach an ATP Tour final since 2011, but he was unsuccessful in his bid to be the first player from his country to win an ATP Title since 1998.

“It was a great week for me,” said Ramanathan, 23. “I think I gave my best all throughout the week. Steve was hitting some good forehands today. I think he played a good third set and got the better of me.”

SkiStar Swedish Open

Italy’s Fabio Fognini captured his second clay-court championship of the year, defeating France’s Richard Gasquet 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 at Bastad, Sweden.

“(After the second set), I was thinking, ‘There is only one set left’,” said Fognini, who also won the Brasil Open at Sao Paulo in March. “I tried to push myself one more time to bring more good tennis and play aggressively. I think that was the key of the match, starting really solid and really aggressively at the beginning of the third set.”

Fognini got two service breaks on Gasquet’s three service games of the third set before closing out the win on his fourth match point.

“(Fabio) is a very good player. He played well and he deserved this win,” Gasquet said. “It was my first time in Bastad. ... I am very happy to be here, finally. It is one of the best tournaments. ... For sure I will come back next year and try to win.”

Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

Italy’s Marco Cecchinato continued his impressive clay-court season with a 6-2, 7-6 (4) victory over Argentina’s Guido Pella in the final at Umag, Croatia.

Cecchinato, 25, earned his first career ATP Tour championship in April at Budapest, Hungary, and he reached the French Open semifinals last month, upsetting Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals.

“I think it’s the best moment of my life,” Cecchinato said. “This year I’ve won two titles, I made the semifinals at Roland Garros. I feel good, because tomorrow I’ll be No. 22 in the ATP Rankings. I’m very happy because I’m playing very, very well.”

Pella said, “It was not the best night for me, but I did my best.”

—Field Level Media