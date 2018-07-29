WTA roundup: Danilovic wins all-teen clash in Moscow final

Serbian teen Olga Danilovic claimed her maiden WTA title with a 7-5, 6-7 (1), 6-4 win over fellow teen Anastasia Potapova in the final of the Moscow River Cup on Sunday.

Britain Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, England - 9/7/16 Russia's Anastasia Potapova celebrates winning the girls singles final against Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska REUTERS/Tony O'Brien Picture Supplied by Action Images

Danilovic, 17, also became the first lucky loser to win a WTA title.

The first WTA title winner to be born in the 2000s, Danilovic nearly had it wraped up in the second set but failed to convert a championship point. She fell behind by a break in the deciding set before rallying to close out the match.

Russia’s Potapova, also 17, was playing in her first final, making it to the title match as a wild card.

The two had never faced off as professionals, but Danilovic avenged a pair of losses to Potapova as juniors.

JiangXi Open

No. 2 seed Qiang Wang won her first career title as compatriot Saisai Zheng retired in the second set of the final in Nanchang, China.

Wang, 26, was leading 7-5, 4-0 when the sixth-seeded Zheng, suffering from fatigue, conceded the match in tears.

“I am really happy to win the match,” said Wang afterward. “My fans are great motivation for me to keep fighting.”

Zheng actually led the first set 5-3, 0-30 on Wang’s serve when the tide turned and Wang never looked back.

It was the first all-Chinese final at this event and third in WTA history.

Zheng, 24, a three-time doubles champ, falls to 2-3 against Wang.